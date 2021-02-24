Mehdi Pashazadeh named Machine Sazi coach

TEHRAN – Mehdi Pashazadeh was appointed as head coach of Iranian top-flight football team Machine Sazi on Wednesday.

Pashazadeh, who parted company with First Division team Pas Hamedan last week, will lead Machine Sazi for the rest of the season.

The 47-year-old coach replaced Saeid Akhbari in the Iranian football team.

“I am well aware that we have a difficult task ahead but I’m here to avoid relegation. We want to finish as high as possible. I’ve already worked at Tabriz based football teams and have good memory of working here,” Pashazadeh said after taking charge of Machine Sazi.

Pashazadeh started his playing career at Esteghlal in 1992 and joined Bayer Leverkusen six years later.

He has started his coaching career in Admira Wacker II in 2006 and has also headed Rah Ahan, Parseh, Shahrdari Tabriz, Aluminum Arak, Nassaji Mazandaran and Shahrdari Tabriz.

Machine Sazi sit bottom of the table in Iran Professional League.