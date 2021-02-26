“Book of Defense” studying Imam Khomeini’s leadership role in Iran-Iraq war released

TEHRAN – The Sacred Defense Research and Archives Center has released a book entitled “Book of Defense” that surveys the leadership role of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as Sacred Defense in Iran.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony organized at the center on Wednesday, the director of the Socio-Cultural Studies Department of the center, Mohsen Qazi, said that the book contains Imam Khomeini’s discourses on the war derived from Sahifeye Nur, a series containing Imam Khomeini’s speeches on various topics.

He said that the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works had approved the book.

“The great affinity between the Iranian people and Imam Khomeini was a key factor to advance in the war,” Qazi said and added, “We were able to achieve much progress, and limits, restrictions and sanctions led us toward growth, which frequently has been mentioned by Imam Khomeini in the discourses.”

“War against all the world powers and resistance in this war, Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization’s companionship of Saddam and the real face of the terrorist group, the scandal of human rights supporters, revealing Saddam’s crime and the real faces of the East and West are the most important topics discussed in Imam Khomeini’s discourses,” he noted.

Qazi praised the late scholar, Hossein Ardestani, for the research he did ten years ago on Imam Khomeini’s leadership role during the war, and said a major part of the research was published by the center during his lifetime.

He also said that the centers had previously published Imam Khomeini’s views on various topics such as peace, philosophy of war, West Asia and Muslim Countries, Ba’ath Party and Saddam, and the world system.

He also announced the center’s plan to publish a book on the leadership role of Imam Khomeini in military operations during the Iran-Iraq war in the near future.

Photo: A poster for “Book of Defense” published by the Sacred Defense Research and Archives Center.

MMS/YAW

