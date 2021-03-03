ATU to host first meeting of ECO university chancellors

TEHRAN – The first meeting of the university chancellors of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region will be held in Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University (ATU) on Thursday.

In this meeting, the presidents of 17 universities from 10 ECO countries will discuss ways to expand scientific cooperation, with ECO Secretary General Hadi? Soleimanpour, in attendance.

Representatives from Allameh Tabatabai University and the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, universities of Pakistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will deliver speeches during the one-day meeting.

Established as Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucuses and Central Asia, Middle East, and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. The overall objective of the Organization is the sustainable economic development of its Member States and the Region as a whole.

FB/MG