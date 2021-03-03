Leader’s book on political life of Imam Sajjad (AS) published

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s book on the cultural and political life of Imam Sajjad (AS), the fourth Imam of the Shia, has been published.

Released by Islamic Revolution Publications, “Epic of Imam Sajjad (AS)” was introduced in a meeting at the Razavi Islamic Sciences University in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Wednesday.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Javad Haj-Aliakbari, a provisional Friday prayers leader of Tehran, and a number of religious and cultural figures attended the meeting.

The Leader has used his own writing method in “A 250-Year-Old Person” to author “Epic of Imam Sajjad (AS)”, Haj-Aliakbari said.

“A 250-Year-Old Person” contains a collection of speeches and writings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, about the household of Prophet Muhammad (S).

“Instead of focusing on a specific part of the Imam’s morals, he has put his spotlight on the whole period of the Imamate, and this general approach aids in understanding the apparent differences in philosophy among the Imams,” Haj-Aliakbari noted.

“By maintaining social life, Our Imams assert their leadership, although the results may not be apparent over the short term. They will, however, be understood over the long term,” he added.

The book begins with an introduction, which is a speech the Leader made during the Imam Reza (AS) Conference in 1986.

The book is composed of four chapters, which cover a series of speeches the leader delivered about the cultural and political life of Imam Sajjad (AS) at the Keramat Mosque in Mashhad in 1973.

An extensive interview conducted by the Pasdare Eslam Magazine with Ayatollah Khamenei about the life of Imam Sajjad (AS) in 1982 has also been reviewed in “Epic of Imam Sajjad (AS)”.

The interview had been published in six editions of the monthly.

Photo: Friday prayers leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Javad Haj-Aliakbari (3rd L) and a number of clerics and Islamic scholars hold copies of “Epic of Imam Sajjad (AS)” during a meeting organized at the Razavi Islamic Sciences University in Mashhad on March 3, 2021 to unveil the book by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

