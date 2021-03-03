Ireland set to reopen embassy in Iran by 2023

Ireland is to reestablish a diplomatic presence in Iran, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said, according to rte.ie.

The Irish embassy in Tehran was closed in 2012 as part of cost-cutting measures.

The department said that a diplomatic mission will be set up this year, with a commitment to reopen the embassy in 2023.

It is expected that a chargé d'affaires, or senior Irish diplomat, will move the Iranian capital later this year. An ambassador would then follow in 2023.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: "As part of our Global Ireland strategy, Ireland made a commitment to double our global impact by 2025. In that context, the Government has decided to re-establish an Irish diplomatic presence in Iran.

"As an elected member of the Security Council, it is particularly important that we have the ability to engage in more depth on the range of Middle East issues on the Security Council's agenda.

"As Facilitator of Resolution 2231 (concerning the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement, the JCPOA) for the next two years on the Council, we have a particular responsibility to play a constructive and impactful role on the nuclear non-proliferation agenda.

"Ireland is fully committed to the success of that agreement, and the prevention of the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"The re-establishment of an Irish presence in Tehran is a concrete sign of our commitment to deepen dialogue with all relevant partners, including Iran, on this issue."