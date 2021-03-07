Zarif: Iran to take compensatory measures if U.S. lifts sanctions

TEHRAN - In a meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it is necessary that all U.S. illegal sanctions against Iran are lifted and in that situation Iran will take “compensatory measures” to fully abide by its commitments to the JCPOA.

Ireland is the facilitator of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

Pointing to his country's support for the JCPOA, the Irish foreign minister stressed, "As the facilitator, Ireland is eager to talk closely with all players and encourages all participants to fully abide by the deal."

Coveney who arrived at Tehran late on Saturday also held talks on issues of mutual interest with Zarif. They discussed a range of issues including the Persian Gulf, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Afghanistan and the Caucasus.

Earlier on Sunday, the Irish foreign minister met with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who in the meeting urged all participants of the JCPOA to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Prior to Coveney’s visit to Tehran, Ireland's Foreign Ministry announced that it will reopen its embassy in Tehran in 2023.

