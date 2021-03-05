Red meat price to fall in next week

TEHRAN- The head of Tehran Guild Union for Lamb Meat Supply and Distribution, Ali Asghar Maleki, said that the price of red meat will fall in the country in the next Iranian calendar week (starts on Saturday).

As announced by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), production of red meat in Iran stood at 40,400 tons in the tenth month of the current Iranian calendar year (December 21, 2020 – January 19, 2021), showing 38 percent growth compared to the same month in the past year.

The SCI’s report said that beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the tenth month with 23,500 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 13,600 tons, goat meat with 2,500 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 775 tons.

MA/MA