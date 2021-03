TEHRAN – Azad University water polo team claimed the title of Iran Water Polo League on Friday.

Azad University defeated Nofallah 14-7 in the final match and came the first.

Earlier in the day, Raad Padafand Havaei defeated Naft Omidieh 16-6 in the third-placed match.

The 30th edition of Iran Water Polo League was played in centralized format at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.