Masumeh Abad’s “I’m Alive” published in German

TEHRAN – “I’m Alive”, the memories of the young Iranian woman Masumeh Abad during her long captivity in Iraq in the 1980s, has been published in German in Austria.

The Iranian Cultural Center in Vienna affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) is the publisher of the book translated into German by Abd al-Karim al-Sadiq and Ulrike al-Sadiq, the ICRO announced in a press release on Thursday

The book has been translated into German in line with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s call for translating the book into other languages, the center said.

Abad was 17 at the time she was captured by Iraqi forces in the early days of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. She was a social worker in a field hospital and in medical clinics for the Iranian Red Crescent Society during the war.

“I’m Alive” has previously been published in Swahili in 2018. Abdul Fattah Musa Aidi is the translator of the Swahili edition.

“I’m Alive” was originally published in 2013 by Boruj Publications, and Ayatollah Khamenei wrote a commendation for the book.

“I read the book with mixed emotions of sadness and pride, and sometimes from behind a veil of tears, and highly praise that patience and endurance that visualized beauty, ugliness, pain and joy in an artistic way,” the Leader wrote.

He said that “I’m Alive” is an important book that should be translated into other languages.

The book has also been published in English, Russian, Arabic and Urdu.

Photo: A copy of the Persian edition of “I’m Alive”.

