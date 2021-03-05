Moscow expresses hope for JCPOA revival in its original form

TEHRAN - Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, has urged all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal -JCPOA- to fully implement their commitments, hoping for a revival of the deal in its original form, according to Tasnim news agency.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the window of opportunity for saving the nuclear accord has not been closed yet and the necessary condition is a full and consistent implementation of the 2015 agreement by all parties.

Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with the Russkaya Mysl magazine published in the UK.

"We hope that it will be possible to reverse the trend and return the process of implementing the JCPOA to the originally agreed on framework in the immediate future. Even more so, since Tehran has repeatedly spoken in favor of its willingness to completely unfreeze all of the plan of action’s provisions that it had suspended as soon as the forfeited balance of interests is restored. For our part, we are ready to provide all kinds of assistance in reaching agreements on that score," Lavrov emphasized when asked whether it was possible to restore the nuclear deal in cooperation with European countries.

"However, not everything here depends on us or the European participants in the plan of action. The Biden administration’s stance is of key significance. In our view, steps by Washington showing Tehran that the United States’ intentions to return to the JCPOA are serious would help break the impasse around Iran and its nuclear program," the top Russian diplomat remarked.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states — the U.S., Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China— and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231 at the UN Security Council, but in 2018 the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement as his administration pursued a “maximum pressure” strategy against Tehran.

The remaining European parties also failed to compensate for Washington’s sanctions. Since then, Iran has started to take its own measures in response to the Western parties’ refusal to meet commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran’s moves to reduce its commitment under the JCPOA have been within the framework of the nuclear accord and will not mean withdrawal from it.

However, Iran has expressed its readiness to reverse the suspension of its commitments only if the U.S. returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions without any preconditions or if the European co-signatories manage to protect business ties with Iran against Washington’s sanctions as part of their contractual obligations.

Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president, has declared that the Islamic Republic will honor its JCPOA commitments in full if the U.S. fulfills all of its undertakings, saying while the rhetoric has changed in Washington there has been no practical shift in the United States’ policies toward Iran.