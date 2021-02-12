Moscow ready to break ties with EU: Lavrov

Moscow is prepared to end the relationship with the European Union if the bloc introduces sanctions that put the Russian economy at risk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated.

The foreign minister noted that Russia is completely self-sufficient in the military sphere, and it should strive for the same situation regarding its economy.

"The assumption is that we are ready. If we see again that there are sanctions that may create risks for our economy, including its most sensitive sectors. We do not want to isolate from the world, but we have to be ready. If you want peace, prepare for war", Lavrov said on the show Solovyov Live.

The statement comes as a response to an announcement made by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The European diplomat, who visited Moscow earlier this month, said that Brussels would consider imposing new sanctions against Moscow, and the topic would be discussed at EU summits in February and March.

Borrell also claimed that Russia was disconnecting itself from Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted it was surprised by the remarks, adding they contradicted the statements he had made in Moscow.

The new round of tensions follows several EU politicians suggesting sanctions against Russia over the case of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. A Moscow court sentenced him to 2 years and 8 months in prison in a financial misdemeanour case. At least three European diplomats (from Sweden, Germany, and Poland) were expelled from the country for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of the opposition figure.