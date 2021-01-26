Salvation of JCPOA one of the most acute topics, Russian FM says

TEHRAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear is one of the most urgent issues he discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During his meeting with Zarif, Lavrov said Moscow and Tehran are both interested in complete restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a Sputnik News report.

“The salvation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear issue is one of the most acute topics on the agenda. Both we and Iran are deeply interested in the full return of signatory states to fulfilling their obligations under the accord,” the Russian foreign minister said.

Underlining that Moscow has heard U.S. statements about returning to the JCPOA, Lavrov noted that Russia will welcome a U.S. return to the nuclear deal.

“We have heard many statements from Joe Biden’s team, which concern his foreign policy plans. These statements particularly mentioned plans to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. If it happens, we will certainly welcome it,” the chief Russian diplomat was quoted by TASS as saying on Tuesday.

Zarif, who visited Russia on the second leg of his regional tour that includes several countries, expressed gratitude to Moscow for its “constructive and unwavering position” on the issue of the JCPOA.

The chief Russian diplomat underlined that due to both Moscow and Tehran’s role in the region the two states are also interested in expanding dialogue on a number of other issues, such as security in the Persian Gulf, the resolution of the domestic conflict in Afghanistan, and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Iranian foreign minister embarked on a tour of Caucasus countries and Russia as well as Turkey late on Sunday.

SM/PA