A difficult task ahead of Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team will continue the rest of the Iran Professional league (IPL) season with Farhad Majidi but the team will have a difficult task to end their eight-year title drought.

Majidi returned to the club after six months with the aim of winning the title but Esteghlal will have to compete with heavyweights Persepolis and Sepahan to seize the title.

Esteghlal suffer the structural problems and first need to reform them to earn achievement.

The Blues are facing technical problems in terms of players and playing system, as well as financial difficulties.

Esteghlal have to focus on upcoming season since the short-term plans will never work. The team deserve more credit because of their millions of fans.

The Iranian team need more time to back on the way but the continuous changes have distracted their concentration over the past years. They have to set up a four-year plan to return to their heydays.

First, Majidi must find the new players for the new season in all lines. Esteghlal should also lift the financial problems.

Esteghlal, as one of the most popular Iranian teams, can hit the road in the upcoming years if they change their previous ways. But it doesn’t seem the team can win the title in the current season.

The team finished third in the halfway season of Iran Professional League under coaching of Mahmoud Fekri. Esteghlal will have to participate at AFC Champions League and Hazfi Cup as well.