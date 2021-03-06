Franklin Foer’s “World without Mind” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Franklin Foer’s “World without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech” has recently been published by Ruz-e Hashtom Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by a team of Iranian graduates under the supervision of Vahid Aqili.

Foer reveals the existential threat posed by big tech, and in his brilliant polemic gives readers the toolkit to fight their pervasive influence.

Over the past few decades, there has been a revolution in terms of who controls knowledge and information. This rapid change has imperiled the way we think. Without pausing to consider the cost, the world has rushed to embrace the products and services of four titanic corporations. We shop with Amazon, socialize on Facebook, turn to Apple for entertainment, and rely on Google for information.

These firms sell their efficiency and purport to make the world a better place, but what they have done instead is to enable an intoxicating level of daily convenience. As these companies have expanded, marketing themselves as champions of individuality and pluralism, their algorithms have pressed us into conformity and laid waste to privacy. They have produced an unstable and narrow culture of misinformation, and put us on a path to a world without private contemplation, autonomous thought, or solitary introspection--a world without mind. In order to restore our inner lives, we must avoid being coopted by these gigantic companies, and understand the ideas that underpin their success.

Elegantly tracing the intellectual history of computer science – from Descartes and the enlightenment to Alan Turing to Stuart Brand and the hippie origins of today’s Silicon Valley, Foer exposes the dark underpinnings of the most idealistic dreams for technology.

Franklin Foer is a national correspondent for The Atlantic. He is the author of “How Soccer Explains the World”, which has been translated into twenty-seven languages, and is a winner of a National Book Award.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Franklin Foer’s “World without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech”.

