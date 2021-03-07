Alireza Karimi takes silver at Matteo Pellicone

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi claimed a silver medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2021.

He lost to Kollin Moore in the 97kg final in Rome, Italy.

Both wrestlers exchanged a point each for step out before the Iranian scored a takedown to lead 3-1. His continued pressure on Moore was about to pay off with a step out but the American survived the push and countered with a double leg to score a takedown. That give him the lead on criteria and the gold .

Alisher YERGALI from Kazakhstan and American Hayden Nicholas Zillmer settled for a joint bronze.

The competition serves as a UWW Ranking Series event for the 2021 World Championships in Oslo, Norway, later this year.

Around 360 wrestlers from 32 different countries are participating in the tournament.