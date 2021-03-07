Historical objects seized in western Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently confiscated a total of 18 historical relics from a smuggler in Qorveh county, western Kordestan province, CHTN reported on Sunday.

The objects are estimated to date back to the [early] Islamic era, said Rasul Moradi, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage.

Four metal detectors were seized from the culprit, who was handed over to judiciary officials for further investigation.



The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.

It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

