TEDPIX climbs 24,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 24,344 points to 1.199 million on Monday.

Over 7.888 billion securities worth 110.827 trillion rials (about $2.638 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index rose 20,763 points, and the second market’s index gained 39,063 points.

After several days of decline, growth finally returned to TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX gained 5,861 points to 1.175 million on Sunday.

The index had dropped 2.3 percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

MA/MA