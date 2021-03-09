Three Para badminton players to represent Iran at Fazza championship
March 9, 2021 - 15:18
TEHRAN – Iran will send three athletes to the 2nd Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International in April of this year.
The competition has been slated for April 1 to 7.
The 2nd Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International is a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Para badminton is a variant of badminton for athletes with a range of physical disabilities. Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the main governing body for para badminton starting from June 2011.
Players are classified to six different classes determined by BWF.
