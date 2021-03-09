Memoirs of captive of Kurdish separatists praised by Leader 

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised the memoirs of Amir Saeidzadeh, a Kurdish Iranian soldier who was held captive by members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a separatist group, for 5 years.

The book entitled “Evenings of Keriskan” was written by Kianush Golzar Ragheb, a cellmate of Saeidzadeh who earlier had written about his story in another book titled “Shonam”, which Sureh-Mehr published in 2015.

“It has been done in a really attractive manner,” wrote the Leader in a commendation published on Tuesday.

“The story of the Kurdish youth and the forthright style of writing in the book are both attractive. Although I was already closely familiar with many Kurdish people who are supporters of the Islamic Republic, what has been recounted in this book about their devotion is totally new and amazing for me. The roles of the mother and wife are also very powerful.”

“The valor of the narrator and his family and some of the other Kurdish people in the story is extraordinary. In addition, the cruel behavior of those people who deceitfully deemed themselves as the representatives of the noble Kurdish people has been well described. It’s a comprehensive book,” added Ayatollah Khamenei who read the book in November 2020.

Keriskan is the name of an area in Koy Sanjaq, a town and district in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. The area was home to a camp for Iranian captives during the separatist civil war in the Iranian Kordestan region in the early 1980s.

Saeidzadeh is one of the few survivors of the camp. Most of his cellmates were executed by the separatists without any trial.

Memoirs by war veterans have always been hailed by the Leader in commendations he has written for the books.

The latest one was written for “Red Squares”, a memoir by IRGC commander Hossein Yekta. The commendation was published in September 2020.

Yekta has always been praised by Ayatollah Khamenei for arranging tours of the former warzones named Rahiane Nur (The Travelers of Light) for school and university students.

“It has been written in a really delightful style. It represents clear signs of Mr. Hajji Hossein Yekta’s eloquence. The elegance coming from the fine sense of expression, which dominates the entire book, may be rooted in the remarkable ability of the writer or in the impressive language of the narrator,” the Leader wrote.

“The most attractive part of the book is that which is dedicated to describing martyrs, and their divine mood before martyrdom, which has been illustrated extremely well,” he added.

Photo: A combination photo shows an image of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s commendation for “Evenings of Keriskan” and the front cover of the book.

MMS/YAW

