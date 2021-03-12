Manufacturing of 25 major products in industry, mining sectors increases in 11 months

TEHRAN - The manufacturing of 25 major products in industry and mining sectors has increased in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), as announced by the deputy industry, mining, and trade minister.

Saeed Zarandi, the deputy minister for planning, said that the manufacturing of home appliances had a 38 percent growth, aluminum ingots a 54 percent rise, passenger cars an 18 percent, steel a seven percent, and cement a 12 percent growth in the mentioned 11-month period.

The industry, mining, and trade ministry has already outlined its main programs for supporting the domestic production in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production”.

The ministry’s seven main axes of the surge in production are going to be pursued under 40 major programs.

Developing technology and promoting knowledge-based industries, development of domestic production in line with the Leader’s stresses on surge in production, managing imports and development of non-oil exports, improving the business environment, development of financing and investment and finally development of logistics were reported to be the seven major axes of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s works in the current year.

MA/MA