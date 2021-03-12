What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Ayrik Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Shima Hashempur.

The exhibition will run until March 17 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

Calligraphic painting

* Calligraphic paintings by Ahmad Mirza are on display in an exhibition at Ravi Gallery.

The gallery can be found at 9 Dastan Alley, Ezzatollah Entezami St., off Movahhed-Danesh St. in the Aqdasieh neighborhood.



Artistic jewelry

* Aria Gallery is showcasing a collection of artistic jewelry by a group of artists.

The exhibit will be running until April 20 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

The works on view at the exhibition will be judged by a jury composed of Garland magazine writer Kevin Murray, Nasser Giv and Ruhollah Shamsizadeh.



Ceramics

* A group of ceramists, including Hossein Musavi-Sadr, Sogol Movahhedpur, Mahtab Fattahi, Fahimeh Heidari, Reyhaneh Jahani and Ghazaleh Sheibani, are currently displaying their latest artworks in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Behnam Kamarani and Barges Farahani are the curators of the exhibition, which will run until April 9 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Multimedia

* Artworks by Morteza Momayyez, Farshid Maleki, Garnik Derhakupian, Mansur Qandriz, Saeid Shahlapur, Ruin Pakbaz, Mohammadreza Jadat and Parvaneh Etemadi are on display in an exhibition at Talar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until March 17 at the gallery that can be found at 105 Daneshgah St. off Enqelab Ave.

* A group of artists, including Navid Mirzai, Hooman Mehrdana, Ahmad Mohammadpur, Reza Alizadeh, Elham Fatemi, and Kambiz Hazratpur, are displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Mine” runs until March 17 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Artworks in various media by Saeideh Arian, Anita Keivan, Farhang Atefi, Hassan Noruznia, Behdad Najafi, and Abolhassan Riazi are on view in an exhibition at Rasul-e Mehr Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until March 15 at the gallery that can be found in East Arghavan St. off North Motahhari St., Darya Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by a large group of artists, including Ahmad Vakili, Elyas Sattari, Homayun Salimi, Shadi Davari, Saeid Dowlati, and Hosseinali Zabehi, are on view at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit named “My Nature” will continue until March 15 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Entezami Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Elaheh Nasrollahi.

The exhibit runs until March 16 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

