Bahman Group reclaim Iran women’s basketball league title

TEHRAN – Bahman Group basketball team defended their title at the Iran’s women’s basketball league on Friday.

Bahman Group defeated Mahram 87-63 in the final match of the league.

“We lost the match since our team didn’t play as we expected,” Mahram coach Nika Beiklikli said after the match.

“As an Iranian woman, I am proud of our league. There is a bright future ahead for the Iranian women basketball players,” she added.

Narsina Tehran finished in third place and Palayesh Naft Abadan came fourth.

The 2020-21 season brought 13 teams together in two groups.