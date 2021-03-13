Bahman Group reclaim Iran women’s basketball league title
March 13, 2021 - 11:4
TEHRAN – Bahman Group basketball team defended their title at the Iran’s women’s basketball league on Friday.
Bahman Group defeated Mahram 87-63 in the final match of the league.
“We lost the match since our team didn’t play as we expected,” Mahram coach Nika Beiklikli said after the match.
“As an Iranian woman, I am proud of our league. There is a bright future ahead for the Iranian women basketball players,” she added.
Narsina Tehran finished in third place and Palayesh Naft Abadan came fourth.
The 2020-21 season brought 13 teams together in two groups.
Leave a Comment