TEDPIX gains 22,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 22,554 points to 1.229 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

Over 8.478 billion securities worth 80.423 trillion rials (about $1.914 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index rose 18,176 points, and the second market’s index increased 39,842 points.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.206 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

MA/MA