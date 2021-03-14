Iranology Foundation to host intl. conference on Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi

TEHRAN – The Iranology Foundation will host a virtual international conference on Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi (1141-1209) opening tomorrow.

A number of Iranologists and experts on Nezami from Iran, India, Georgia, Russia, Spain and Azerbaijan are expected to attend the conference, Hamed Foruzan, an official from the foundation announced in a press release published on Sunday.

The Iranian lecturers are the Iranology Foundation director, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Khamenei, as well as academics Hosseinali Qobadi, Nasser Nikubakht and Najmeh Dorri, he said.



“Differences between the Cultural Borders with Political and Geographical Borders”, “World Messages of Nezami Ganjavi” and “Nezami Ganjavi, a Turning Point of the Poetic System in the Realm of Persian Language” are among the topics to be discussed.

Akhlaque Ahmad Ansari, from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, Spanish scholar Joaquin Rodriguez Vargas, and Bartaia Nomadi from Akaki Tsereteli State University will also be discussing the influence of Nezmai on the world poets and literati.

Nezami Ganjavi, who lived during the 12th century, is the greatest romantic epic poet in Persian literature who brought a colloquial and realistic style to the Persian epic.

The influence of Nezami’s work on the subsequent development of Persian literature has been enormous.

Nezami’s reputation rests on his Khamseh, which is a pentalogy of poems written in Masnavi verse form (rhymed couplets) and totaling 30,000 couplets.

These five poems include the didactic work Makhzan ol-Asrar (The Treasury of Mysteries), three traditional love stories of Khosrow and Shirin, Leili and Majnun, and Haft Paykar, and the Eskandarnameh, which records the adventures of Alexander the Great.

There are various versions of the Khamseh in Iranian libraries, but the two versions kept at the Central Library of the University of Tehran and the library of the Shahid Motahhari School and Mosque in Tehran were inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register list in 2011.

The stories in Nezami’s poems have provided the Persian art of the miniature with an abundance of subject matter. His Khamseh together with Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh were the most frequently illustrated literary works.

Photo: Mausoleum of Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

RM/YAW