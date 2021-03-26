Foreign investment in Iran’s stock market doubled in 10 months

TEHRAN- As announced by the advisor to the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the value of investment made by the foreign investors in the country’s stock market grew by two times in 10 months.

Bahador Bijani said the value of foreign investment basket in this market was about 25 trillion rials (about $595.2 million) at the end of the first month of the past Iranian calendar year (April 19, 2020), while the figure reached 46 trillion rials (about $1.95 billion) at the end of the eleventh month (February 18, 2021).

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran’s major stock exchange, rose eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in the last week.

MA/MA