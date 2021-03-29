Ayatollah Khamenei pardons, commutes sentences of 1,849 prisoners

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday approved a proposal by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi to pardon or commute the sentences of 1,849 convicts found guilty by various courts, IRIB reported.

The pardon came on the occasions of the 15th of the lunar month of Sha'ban (falling this year on March 29) which is the birthday of Imam Mahdi - the twelfth and the last Imam of Shia Muslims, and the 12th of the Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (falling on April 1) which marks the anniversary of the establishment of Islamic Republic in a national referendum in 1979.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to several types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.

MG