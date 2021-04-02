Inflation rate stands at 36% in urban areas of Tehran province

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the inflation rate at 36.7 percent in the urban areas of Tehran province in the last month of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The center put the figure at 35.8 percent in the rural regions of the province.

The SCI has announced that the inflation rate has risen 0.6 percent in the country’s urban areas in the last month of the past year.

The center put the inflation rate at 47.8 percent in the urban regions in the last month.

It has also announced that the inflation rate has fallen 0.3 percent in the country’s rural areas in the mentioned month.

The SCI put the inflation rate at 53.3 percent in the rural regions in the last month.

The center has announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, which marks the end of the last month of the past Iranian calendar year, stood at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the eleventh month of that year.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in a statement last April had announced that the annual inflation rate for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) is set to be 22 percent.

