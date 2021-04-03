Iran to send eight powerlifters to Tbilisi 2021 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran will send eight athletes to the 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The competition will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia from May 20 to 23.

Iran has earned six spots for the Paralympic Games.

The 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup will be one of the final qualification events for athletes aspiring to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan between 24 August and 5 September 2021.