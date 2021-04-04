Over 1.1m visits to Khorasan Razavi sites registered in Noruz

TEHRAN – A total of 1,176,415 visits to the historical sites and natural sights of the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province was recorded during the two-week New Year (Noruz) holidays (March 20-April 2).

Historical city of Tus, the mausoleum of the epic Persian poet Ferdowsi, the mausoleums of poets Attar and Khayyam, and Naderi Garden were among the most visited sites, the deputy provincial tourism chief said on Sunday.

Strict health protocols were demanded to be observed by the travelers during their visits, Marjan Akbari added.

The capital city of Mashhad is home to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, which attracts thousands of pilgrims from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe.

According to official statistics, some 37 million Iranian pilgrims and travelers visited the shrine city of Mashhad during the first ten months of the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 21, 2019- March 20, 2020).

Dozens of five-star hotels and hostels are dotted around the holy shrine. The metropolis has the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded.

ABU/AFM