Tehran center to host exhibition by Afghan artists 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of artworks by Afghan artists living in Iran will open at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Monday.

Over 70 paintings, calligraphy works, illuminations, sculptures and photos have been selected to be showcased at the exhibition entitled “Housemate”.

The artists include Mohammad-Hossein Ahmadi, Mohammad Arzgani, Zahra Esmaeili, Batul Akbari, Fatemeh Akbari, Mohammad-Musa Akbari, Gol-Ahmad Anvari Balkhi, Sorayya Jafari, Batul Rahimi, Ali Rahimi, Zara Rasuli, Hamideh Sohrabi, Shakila Alemi, Alikhan Abdollahi, Bahramshah Mahmudi, Mohammd-Mehdi Mirzai and Fatemeh Mirzai.

The eight-day exhibition will be organized in collaboration with Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs.

Iran has recognized Afghan expatriates living in Iran over the past few years.

In December 2020, the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO organized the Afghanistan Art Week in Tehran.

The weeklong virtual festival was held on the theme of “My Beloved, Where Are You?”

The festival was organized by the commission and the Embassy of Afghanistan to express their sympathy with the victims of the ISIS terrorist attack on Kabul University in early November 2020.

The victims of the ISIS terrorist attack inspired the theme of the art exhibition.

Several gunmen attacked Kabul University, shooting at students in their classrooms and clashing with security forces for hours.

Some of the students had calls from their mothers and fathers. One of the victims had 142 missed calls, and there was a final message that read, “My beloved, where are you?”

Photo: A poster for the exhibition “Housemate” by Afghan artists.

