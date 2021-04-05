TEDPIX drops 6,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 6,733 points to 1.262 million on Monday.

Over 4.14 billion securities worth 41.366 trillion rials (about $984.9 million) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index dropped 7,351 points, and the second market’s index fell 4,896 points.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

Iranian Capital Market Analyst Soheil Kolahchi believes the stock market is not going to go through many ups and downs over the next six months and the market is expected to follow a stable trend.

MA/MA