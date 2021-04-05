Iranian cartoonist Alireza Nosrati wins top prize at Russian contest on environment

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonist Alireza Nosrati has won first prize at the 1.5 ° C Environmental Cartoon Competition in Russia.

He received the prize in the main section of the competition for his cartoon named “Plague” depicting a disease of microscopic cars that block the arteries of a tree leaf, the organizers announced last Thursday.

Global warming and depletion of resources, waste recycling and rational consumption, salvation and preservation of nature and its inhabitants were the themes of the contest, which was organized by the Russian Ecological Movement (RED).

Second prize went to Polish cartoonist Grzegorz Szumowski and third prize was given to the Faldin family (Svetlana Faldina, Anastasia Faldina, Alexandra Faldina and Alexander Faldin) from Russia for a series of posters.

On the margins of the competition, Iranian cartoonist Mohammad Raei was honored with the Sustainable Consumption and Resources of the Planet Award.

The Global Warming and Ecocide Award was presented to Weichi Liang from China, and the award for the section “Garbage and Industrial Waste” went to Engin Selcuk from Turkey.

Russian cartoonist Viktor Skopintsev won the award for the section “Biological and Natural Diversity”.

The Russian online newspaper Ecosfera, as an information partner of the competition, gave its audience favorite prize to Avdotya Borovskaya in the children’s category and to Iranian cartoonist Heybat Ahmadi in the adult category.



The jury also awarded Iranian cartoonists Alireza Pakdel, Esmail Babai and Pedram Mohammadi with honorable mentions.

Veteran Russian cartoonist Mikhail Zlatkovsky presided over the jury, which was composed of professional artists and RED experts.

He has worked as the chief illustrator for the magazine “Nature and Man” and won over 340 international and national awards in cartoon and illustration. He was awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor in February.

“The topic of ecology and climate change has remained one of the most popular among cartoonists over the past 40 years,” Zlatkovsky said in a statement published by the organizers.

“It is great that this competition took place, because in modern Russia caricature is in an absolute enclosure, it is not in print or on the Internet,” he added.

Photo: “Plague” by Iranian cartoonist Alireza Nosrati won first prize at the 1.5 ° C Environmental Cartoon Competition in Russia.

MMS/YAW

