Exports from Alborz province rises over 100% in a year

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Alborz province has increased by over 100 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to a provincial official.

Jahangir Shahmoradi, the deputy governor general of Alborz, also said that the province’s planned amount of export was realized by 112 percent in the past year, which proves that the province managed to realize the motto of the past year, which was “surge in production”.

As the result of taking proper decisions, and also the follow-up measures by the governor general of Alborz, there were some noticeable achievements in the economic sector of the province in the previous year, which is hoped to continue in this year as well, the official stressed.

As announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi also put the weight of non-oil trade at 146.4 million tons, and said that the figure shows a 25-million-ton annual decline, which is the result of sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

MA/MA