Iran chosen to host 2022 Asian Handball Championships

TEHRAN – Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has chosen Iran as host of the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championships.

The competition is scheduled to be held in January in Shiraz.

The competition will serve as qualifying event for the 2023 IHF World Men's Handball Championship.

The 2023 World Handball Championship will be held in Poland and Sweden from January 12 to 29, 2023.

Iran had been chosen to host the 17th Asian Men's Junior Handball Championship but the competition was relocated to Bahrain due to coronavirus fears.