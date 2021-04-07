“Chernobyl 01:23:40” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Chernobyl 01:23:40: The Incredible True Story of the World's Worst Nuclear Disaster” by English writer Andrew Leatherbarrow has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Shahriar Khavajian is the translator of the book published by Qoqnus Publications.

Published in 2015, “Chernobyl 01:23:40” is about the worst nuclear accident in history. At 01:23:40 on April 26, 1986, Alexander Akimov pressed the emergency shutdown button at Chernobyl’s fourth nuclear reactor. It was an act that forced the permanent evacuation of a city, killed thousands, and crippled the Soviet Union.

The event spawned decades of conflicting, exaggerated, and inaccurate stories. However, this book, the result of five years of research, presents an accessible but comprehensive account of what really happened.

From the desperate fight to prevent a burning reactor core from irradiating eastern Europe, to the self-sacrifice of the heroic men who entered fields of radiation so strong that machines wouldn’t work, to the surprising truth about the legendary ‘Chernobyl divers’, all the way through to the USSR’s final show-trial.

The historical narrative is interwoven with a story of the author’s own spontaneous journey to Ukraine’s still-abandoned city of Pripyat and the wider Chernobyl Zone. Complete with over 45 pages of photographs of modern-day Pripyat and technical diagrams of the power station, “Chernobyl 01:23:40” is a new account of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

