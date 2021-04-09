Zarif: Logical path is that U.S. ‘should return to full compliance first’

TEHRAN- In a Twitter message on Friday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is proposing a “logical path” to bring the 2015 nuclear deal fully to life.

Zarif said the United States created the current crisis over the nuclear deal and therefore it “should return to full compliance first.”

Zarif, who was Iran’s chief negotiator in crafting the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, said a full compliance by the U.S. which is rapidly verified will be reciprocated by complete adherence to the agreement by Iran.

Iran proposes logical path to full JCPOA compliance:



-US—which caused this crisis—should return to full compliance first;



-Iran will reciprocate following rapid verification;



-All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA & must be removed—w/o distinction between arbitrary designations. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 9, 2021

The foreign minister went on to say that all sanctions imposed on Iran with whatever label are against the JCPOA and must be lifted.

The tweet by Zarif followed after the JCPOA Joint Commission ended its negotiations in Vienna on Friday and plans to meet on Wednesday.