Cormac McCarthy’s “Blood Meridian” published in Persian

TEHRAN – American novelist and playwright Cormac McCarthy’s 1985 novel “Blood Meridian, or the Evening Redness in the West” has recently been published in Persian.

Majid Yazdani is the translator of the book published by Cheshmeh in Tehran.

“Blood Meridian” is an epic novel of the violence and depravity that attended America’s westward expansion, brilliantly subverting the conventions of the Western novel and the mythology of the Wild West.

Based on historical events that took place on the Texas-Mexico border in the 1850s, it traces the fortunes of the Kid, a fourteen-year-old Tennessean who stumbles into a nightmarish world where Indians are being murdered and the market for their scalps is thriving.

Although the novel initially received lukewarm critical and commercial reception, it has since become highly acclaimed and is widely recognized as McCarthy’s magnum opus and one of the greatest American novels of all time. Some have labelled it the Great American Novel. There have been multiple attempts to adapt the novel into a film, but none have succeeded.

“Blood Meridian” was among Time Magazine’s poll of 100 best English-language books published between 1925 and 2005 and he placed joint runner-up for a similar title in a poll taken in 2006 by The New York Times of the best American fiction published in the last 25 years.

McCarthy has written ten novels in the Southern Gothic, western, and post-apocalyptic genres and has also written plays and screenplays. He received the Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for “The Road”, and his 2005 novel “No Country for Old Men” was adapted as a 2007 film of the same name, which won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Literary critic Harold Bloom named him as one of the four major American novelists of his time, along with Thomas Pynchon, Don DeLillo, and Philip Roth.

He is frequently compared by modern reviewers to William Faulkner. In 2009, McCarthy won the PEN/Saul Bellow Award, a lifetime achievement award given by the PEN American Center.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Cormac McCarthy’s novel “Blood Meridian”.

MMS

