Iran’s Foolad join AFC Champions League group stage

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Foolad defeated the UAE’s Al Ain 4-0 and qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

In the match held at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday, Luciano Pereira Mendes was on target twice and Saleh Hardani and Ayanda Patosi scored one goal each.

Foolad have returned to the AFC Champions League group stage for the fourth time in their history after 2006, 2014 and 2015.

The Ahvaz based football club joined Jordan’s Al Wehdat, Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s Al Sadd in Group D.