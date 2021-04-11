Annual plan for tax income realized by 107%

TEHRAN - Iran managed to collect 1.92 quadrillion rials (about $45.7 billion) of tax revenues during the past Iranian calendar year of 1399 (ended on March 20), showing that the country’s annual tax income plan has come true by 107 percent, according to Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand.

Dejpasand noted that tax revenues accounted for 84 percent of the total funding made in various sectors in the previous year, ILNA reported.

According to the official, over 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) of deferred taxes were also collected in the previous Iranian calendar year.

He further noted that some 2.08 quadrillion rials (over $49.5 billion) worth of various bonds were also issued last year, the revenues of which were used to offset the year’s budget deficit.

According to the head of Iran’s National Tax Administration (INTA) Omid-Ali Parsa, Iran’s tax revenue increased 31 percent in the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020).

Putting the country’s tax income at 1.43 quadrillion rials (about $34.04 billion) in the mentioned year, the official said, “We managed to collect 250 trillion rials (about $5.9 billion) as value-added tax (VAT)”.

“One of the most important achievements of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs in recent years has been the smartening of the tax system, the most important outcome of which has been the complete realization of the tax income plan,” Parsa has said.

The country also managed to collect 1.09 quadrillion rials (about $25.952 billion) of tax revenues during the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019), showing that the country’s annual tax income plan came true by 97 percent.

The realization of tax income plans in recent years has taken place in the condition that the country is facing severe economic sanctions.

EF/MA