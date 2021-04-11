Tehran virtual Quran exhibition to start in May

TEHRAN – The virtual edition of the International Holy Quran Exhibition, which is organized every year during the holy month of Ramadan, known as the spring of the Holy Quran, will start on May 1 and will run for ten days.

Copies of the Holy Quran published by various Iranian and international publishers as well as books on the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), known as Sacred Defense, will be on view at the exhibit, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The annually-held exhibit will also dedicate sections to display top translations and interpretations of the Holy Quran.

Dozens of publishers from other countries are also scheduled to showcase their latest offerings on the Holy Quran.

A 20 percent discount is planned to be offered by the publishers on their products.

The previous edition of the exhibit was canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and this edition was forced to be held online to help contain the spread of the virus.



ABU/MG