Water, electricity projects worth $122.5m inaugurated in 3 provinces

TEHRAN – Six major water and electricity projects worth 5.145 trillion rials (about $122.5 million) were put into operation through a video conference in three provinces to mark the second week of the third phase of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program.

The mentioned projects including electricity supply projects, a water treatment plant, some water supply projects in rural areas, and a rubber dam were inaugurated in Khuzestan, Mazandaran and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces, IRNA reported.

Out of the mentioned six projects, three projects were put into operation in Khuzestan Province, two projects were in Sistan-Baluchestan Province and one project was inaugurated in Mazandaran Province.

The first phase of the A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020), during which 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion) were put into operation across the country.

In the second phase of the program that was carried out in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) 250 water and energy projects worth 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) were inaugurated in several provinces.

The third phase of the program was officially started on April 6 and like the previous phases, this year, too, the Energy Ministry is planning to inaugurate numerous water and electricity projects in various provinces every week.

In the first week of the third phase, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated five major electricity projects worth 29 trillion rials (about $690.4 million) across the country to mark the beginning of the third phase of the ministry’s A-B-Iran program.

The inaugurated projects comprised of 8,142 sub-projects including numerous electricity supply projects, as well as power network modification and optimization projects.

EF/MA