Iran’s Araghchi heads for Vienna for nuclear deal talks 

TEHRAN — Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Vienna on Tuesday to continue talks with the P4 + 1 group for a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran and the P4 + 1 group held nuclear deal talks in Vienna on April 6 and 9. The next round of talks will be resumed on Wednesday, April 14.

The P4+1 and Iran are negotiating to examine a possible U.S. return to the JCPOA under the Biden administration.

As top Iran’s negotiator, Araghchi has repeatedly stated that there is no “step by step” agreement to restore the JCPOA. He has said Iran will return to full compliance with the JCPOA only after the U.S. has lifted all the sanctions verifiably.

The talks are being done within the framework of the JCPO Joint Commission which is led by the European Union.

SA/PA