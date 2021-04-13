Iran’s “Recreation” to compete in Alicante Film Festival

TEHRAN –“Recreation” by Iranian director Navid Nikkhah-Azad will go on screen at the short film section of the 18th edition of the Alicante Film Festival, which will begin in the Spanish city on May 29.

The film tells the story of Sahar, a rebel who decides to run away from school, disguise herself and go to a football game.

The film is competing with 11 shorts including “Will I” by Vladimir Koptsev from Russia, “Taxi” by Isaak Gracia from Mexico, “Mirage” by Sil van der Woerd from the Netherlands, “The crossing” by Edio Raven from Venezuela, and “Closer” by Gerrit Magnus Beduhn from Germany.

The star of “Recreation”, Mojan Kordi, won the award for the best performance at the 33rd Living Skies Student Film Festival in Canada for her role earlier in March.

Alicante Film Festival will come to an end on June 5.

Photo: Mojan Kordi acts in a scene from the short drama “Recreation” by Iranian director Navid Nikkhah-Azad.

ABU/MG



