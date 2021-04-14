ACL Group E: winning start for Iran's Persepolis

TEHRAN – Persepolis edged past Al Wahda from the UAE in opening Group E clash of the 2021 AFC Champions League in Goa, India on Wednesday.

Persepolis veteran defender Jalal Hosseini scored five minutes before halftime to earn last season’s AFC Champions League finalists Persepolis a 1-0 win over Al Wahda.

Hosseini’s goal was a rare strike in open play for the 39-year-old central defender and it capped a first half display in which the team from the Iran dictated much of proceedings.

Goa and Al Rayyan also played out a goalless draw in the group.

Persepolis sit top of the group with three points.

The Iranian giants are scheduled to play Al Rayyan on Saturday.