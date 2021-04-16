Troupe to give reading of Simon’s “The Good Doctor” in Tehran

TEHRAN – A group of actors will perform a reading of American playwright Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor” in Tehran, Mehr reported on Friday.

The reading performance is scheduled to be held online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus from April 20 to 23.

The performance will be directed by Nushin Tabrizi, based on a Persian version translated by Shahram Zargar.

The play is a musical comedy set in 19th-century Russia and consists of a series of short plays based on short stories and other works by Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

The only connecting thread between the series is the character of the writer, who is reminiscent of Chekhov.

“The Good Doctor” has previously been performed at several theaters in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Photo: A poster for a reading performance of American playwright Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor” in Tehran.

