What’s in Tehran art galleries

Note: Some of the following art exhibitions are being organized online in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Saeideh Arian, Farhang Atefi, Hassan Noruznia, Behdad Najafi, Hamid Jafari, Fatemeh Tehrani, and Abolhassan Riazi is on view in an exhibition at Rasul-e Mehr Gallery.

The exhibition will be running on tehran.farhang.gov.ir/fa/negarkhaneh/namayeshgahhonari.

In addition, visiting the exhibition is possible by appointment and observing health protocols at the gallery that can be found in East Arghavan St. off North Motahhari St., Darya Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

Multimedia

* A group of artists in various media are displaying their artworks in an exhibition named “Similar” at Ehsan Gallery.

Works by Saman Shadanlu, Marzieh Qorbanipur, Fatemeh Taherinejad, Ainaz Zarei, Azita Azimi, Zeinab Hadadi, and Sahar Mashhadian have been selected for the exhibition, which will be held until April 21 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

ABU/MG