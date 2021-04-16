Namayesh Radio reviews works by Mark Twain

TEHRAN –Works by American writer, humorist, novelist, and lecturer Mark Twain were reviewed during a program on Thursday on Namayesh Radio, an IRIB’s radio station dedicated to audio plays and performances.

Actor Reza Omrani, actress Behnaz Bostandust and scholar and translator Keyhan Bahmani participated in the program, which involved reading and reviewing some of Twain’s short stories such as “Mrs. McWilliams and the Lightning”, a short story from his collection “Merry Tales” (1892), as well as his biography.

Mark Twain (1835-1910) acquired international fame for his travel narratives, especially The Innocents Abroad (1869), Roughing It (1872), and Life on the Mississippi (1883), and for his adventure stories of boyhood, especially The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876) and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1885).

A gifted raconteur, distinctive humorist, and irascible moralist, he transcended the apparent limitations of his origins to become a popular public figure and one of America’s best and most beloved writers.

A complete bibliography of Twain’s works is nearly impossible to compile because of the vast number of pieces he wrote (often in obscure newspapers) and his use of several different pen names. Additionally, a large portion of his speeches and lectures have been lost or were not recorded; thus, the compilation of Twain’s works is an ongoing process.



ABU/MG