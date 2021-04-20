EU foreign ministers discuss JCPOA 

TEHRAN— The Council on Foreign Relations of the European Union was to hold a meeting on Monday night with the JCPOA - 2015 Iran nuclear deal - as one of the topics on the agenda.

The meeting was to be chaired by EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell.

The meeting was to be held in the form of a video conference with participation of EU foreign ministers.

“The EU foreign ministers will meet this evening at a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations, chaired by Joseph Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, to discuss recent developments and future developments. These issues will include recent developments in Georgia, India, Myanmar, Mozambique and the JCPOA negotiations,” according to the European Union website.



