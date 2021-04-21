Industry ministry to revive 1,600 idle units in this calendar year

TEHRAN- As announced by the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry plans to revive 1,600 idle industrial units throughout the country in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

Ali Rasoulian said that these units are generally stagnant or operating below capacity for a variety of reasons.

Referring to reviving 1,557 idle units in the country during the past Iranian calendar year, the official said that 59 percent of those units’ problem was due to the financing.

With the aim of reactivating stagnant units or units that are operating below capacity, 900 consultants from the private sector and knowledge-based companies were selected in the form of industry clinics across the country to recognize the weaknesses of these units, the official stated.

He also informed that the new incentive package of ISIPO, which has also been approved by the minister of industry, mining and trade, has been announced.

Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki has said that over 6,500 new industrial units were established across the country during the past year which created jobs for over 121,000 people.

Touching upon the Industry Ministry’s plans for the realization of the motto of the current year which is named the year of “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the official said: “In the year that has been dedicated to the production sector by the Leader of the revolution, the orientation of all government organizations and executive bodies should be towards supporting the country’s industrial and mining units.”

Niaraki pointed to a 40-percent increase in the issuance of establishment licenses for industrial units in the previous year, saying: “The number of establishment licenses increased to more than 36,000 last year, which shows that people are encouraged to invest in the productive sectors.”

He also mentioned an 85-percent rise in the allocation of land for establishing industrial units across the country and noted that over 4,500 hectares of land were handed over to applicants in the previous calendar year.

According to the official, there are over 46,000 small and medium-sized industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks and zones, of them about 9,200 units are inactive.

Iran’s industrial parks play a significant role in making the country independent through boosting production, which is a major strategy of Iran to combat the U.S. sanctions.

In fact, strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

In this due, the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21) has been named the year of “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles”, and all governmental bodies, as well as the private sector, are moving in line with the materialization of this motto.

Regarding its significant role in the realization of the mentioned goal, the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has already defined its main programs for supporting domestic production in the current year.

In this regard, the development of industrial parks and supporting the units located in these areas is one of the major programs underway by the ministry.

