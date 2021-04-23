ACL Group B: Tractor breathe life into ACL

TEHRAN - Tractor football team of Iran earned their first win of the campaign as they overcame 10-man Air Force Club of Iraq 1-0 on Matchday Four of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group B on Friday.

The result sees Tractor climb to six points, keeping their qualification hopes alive, while Air Force Club freeze at two points as their search for a first win and a first goal continues.

Tractor came racing out of the blocks and were in the lead within two minutes. Mehdi Tikdarinejad dribbled his way into the box from the right flank and fed Peyman Babaei who tried to convert first-time, but his shot was parried by goalkeeper Fahad Taleb into the path of Tikdarinejad who swept home his side’s opening goal.

Air Force Club suffered a blow as defender Ehasn Haddad was stretched off at the half-hour mark to be replaced by Sameh Saeed.

Things went from bad to worse for the Iraqis eight minutes before the break as center-back Maytham Jabbar took down Tractor’s Babaei as he went through on goal, earning a straight red card.

Tractor face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor on Monday while Air Force Club play UAE's Sharjah.